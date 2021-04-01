Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

