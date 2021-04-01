Citigroup Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

