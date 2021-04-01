Citigroup Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

