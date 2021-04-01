Citigroup Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 1,216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.