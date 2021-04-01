Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 353.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

