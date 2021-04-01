Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE:CB opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

