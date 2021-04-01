Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,488 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $655.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,874,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

