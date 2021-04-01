China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

