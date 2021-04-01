China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CAAS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 70,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,619. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

