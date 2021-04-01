Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

