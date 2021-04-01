Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s current price.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

