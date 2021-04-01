Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.38% of Chiasma worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 31.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CHMA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $181.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

