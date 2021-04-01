Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.38, but opened at $88.60. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 11,088 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chewy by 2,280.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 16,241.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

