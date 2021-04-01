Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Coverage Initiated at FBN Securities

Equities researchers at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

CHGG stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after buying an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

