Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 21.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $242,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

