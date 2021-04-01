Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $513,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $613.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,173. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.39 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

