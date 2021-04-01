Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,618 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $41,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.92 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

