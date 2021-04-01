Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $42,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

