Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $40,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.