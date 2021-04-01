Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Landstar System worth $39,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $165.06 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

