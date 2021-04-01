Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Thor Industries worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $134.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

