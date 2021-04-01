Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $323.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.27.

NYSE CRL opened at $289.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.