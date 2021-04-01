Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $30.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

