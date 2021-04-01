Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 241.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

