Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,487 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $39.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

