Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96.

