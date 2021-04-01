Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

