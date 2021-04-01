Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

