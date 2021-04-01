Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

NYSE TWLO opened at $340.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

