Cetera Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

