Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

