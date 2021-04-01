Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 8,953 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

Shares of MTT stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

