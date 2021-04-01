Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

EMR stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.