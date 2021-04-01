Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

