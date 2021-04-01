Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,714 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

