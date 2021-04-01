Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.52

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.52 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 54.39 ($0.71). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 54.14 ($0.71), with a volume of 23,423,439 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.34.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.