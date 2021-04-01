Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 2,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,536,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

