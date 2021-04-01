Centerbridge Partners L.P. Sells 271,980 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,214,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 271,980 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading comprises about 6.4% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 24.44% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $75,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,628,460 shares of company stock valued at $114,876,653. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNK opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

