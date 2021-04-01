Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $16.76 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and $1.45 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

