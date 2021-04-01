Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.21. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

