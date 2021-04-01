Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

