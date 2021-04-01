Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $802,473.75 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,735,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -402.68 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

