Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $9.26. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 115,065 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.
About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.