Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cars.com alerts:

95.6% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cars.com and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01% Skillz N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cars.com and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 2 6 0 2.75 Skillz 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.56%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Cars.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $606.68 million 1.44 -$445.32 million $1.45 8.94 Skillz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skillz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Skillz on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.