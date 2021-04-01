Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSV opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

