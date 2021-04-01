Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

