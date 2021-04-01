Carpenter Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the average volume of 123 call options.

CRS opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

