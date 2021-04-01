Carole Ho Sells 2,822 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $221,961.48.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

