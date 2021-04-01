Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $184.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.