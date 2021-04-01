Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Buys $29,928.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRDF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $347.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

